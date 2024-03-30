Verasity 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.57 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Verasity has a market cap of $92.82 million and $33.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

