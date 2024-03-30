Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet raised Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,193 shares of company stock worth $2,845,068 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.