Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $911.4-948.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.91 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.890-2.890 EPS.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 230,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 51,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verint Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

