VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Raised to C$12.70 at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FORA. Eight Capital raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

About VerticalScope

TSE:FORA opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$2.64 and a twelve month high of C$9.97.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

