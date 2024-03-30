Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

V stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

