Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $279.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $10,837,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

