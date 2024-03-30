Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.13 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 5.02 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,293 shares.

Volta Finance Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 33.95.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

