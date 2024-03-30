Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Friday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of C$54.70 and a 1 year high of C$62.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.46.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

