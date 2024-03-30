Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Friday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of C$54.70 and a 1 year high of C$62.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.46.
About Vontobel
