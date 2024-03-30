Vow (VOW) Price Up 39.2% This Week

Vow (VOW) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $195.65 million and $1.52 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vow has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

