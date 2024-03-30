Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IAE opened at $6.33 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
