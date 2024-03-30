Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IAE opened at $6.33 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

