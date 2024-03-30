Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.