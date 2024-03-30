Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:IHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.