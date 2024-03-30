Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

