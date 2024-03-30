Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IDE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 66,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 118.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

