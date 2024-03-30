Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
