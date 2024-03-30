Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.