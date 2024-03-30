Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.30

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 29500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Walker River Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.
Walker River Resources Company Profile
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
