Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Waters by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.23. The company had a trading volume of 262,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

