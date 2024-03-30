Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 6.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.