West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading 30.6% Higher

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) traded up 30.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 1,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
West African Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
West African Resources Company Profile
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.