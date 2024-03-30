Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0956 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

