Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

WBND opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 354,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 202.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,223 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

