Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $782.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,230 shares of company stock worth $426,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth $910,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.