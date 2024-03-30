Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $16.84 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

