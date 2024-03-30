Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 4.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

