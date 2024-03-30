Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 0.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 320.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 410,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $131.09 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

