Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 2.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after acquiring an additional 620,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

