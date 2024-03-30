Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 122 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 106,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.21 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

