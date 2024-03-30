Winch Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

