Winch Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 87,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 167,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 218,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

