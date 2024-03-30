Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM opened at $301.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.72 and its 200 day moving average is $252.44. The company has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

