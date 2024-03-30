Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $21.59 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,124 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 7.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

BIL stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

