Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

