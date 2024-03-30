Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,920,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,271,000 after buying an additional 258,491 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.46 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

