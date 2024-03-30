Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $839,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $601,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

