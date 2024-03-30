Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.38 and its 200-day moving average is $438.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

