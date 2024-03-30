Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 214 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

