Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

