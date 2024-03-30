Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after buying an additional 1,118,083 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
