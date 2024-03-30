WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30. Approximately 3,927,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,926,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,429,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

