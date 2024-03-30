Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 975.75%.

Worksport Stock Performance

Worksport stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worksport

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worksport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Worksport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

