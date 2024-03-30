XYO Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $143.66 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007553 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,143.70 or 1.00062676 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00140541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0107261 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,601,468.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

