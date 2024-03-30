XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.75 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $145.18 million and $2.75 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007554 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,017.51 or 1.00023862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00139829 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0107261 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,601,468.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

