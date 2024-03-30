YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.14.
About YANGAROO
YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.
