Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yoshitsu Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TKLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 143,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,706. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yoshitsu has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

