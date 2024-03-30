Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $30.28 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $494.43 million and approximately $58.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $30.28 or 0.00043164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00072949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.