ZClassic Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. ZClassic has a market cap of $620,552.44 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00072631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

