Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.58. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 18,531 shares trading hands.

Zentek Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of C$163.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

