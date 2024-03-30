Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 8,336,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

