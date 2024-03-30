Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:F traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 61,846,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,323,184. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on F. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
Insider Activity at Ford Motor
In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
