Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 4,386,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

