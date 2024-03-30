Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $956,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.30. 5,323,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

